 Mrunal Thakur Jokes About Valentine's Day Wedding With Dhanush: 'Aaj Haldi, Kal Sangeet Hai, Please Khana Kha Lena...'
During the interaction, Mrunal Thakur's Do Deewane Seher Mein co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi lightened the mood by joking that on February 14, people should line up outside Mrunal’s house. Playing along, Mrunal quipped that it would turn into the "biggest April Fool joke"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Viral AI photos of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's wedding | Instagram

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently opened up about her plans of getting married amid dating and wedding rumours with actor Dhanush. During one of her latest interviews, Mrunal also reacted to reports claiming that she is set to marry the Raanjhanaa actor on February 14 in an intimate ceremony.

During an interview with India Today, Mrunal said that she feels one shouldn’t just get married just for the sake of it. "When the time is right, when you meet the right match, the perfect person, who you can rely on.. be comfortable...someone whose silence doesn’t even bother you... that time you should go for it," she said.

When the 33-year-old actress was reminded how as per several reports, she is supposed to be getting married on Saturday, Mrunal laughed and said, "Guys, aaj meri haldi hai, kal sangeet hai. Please khana kha lena."

During the interaction, her Do Deewane Seher Mein co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi lightened the mood by joking that on February 14, people should line up outside Mrunal’s house. Playing along, Mrunal quipped that it would turn into the "biggest April Fool joke."

Responding to rumours about her wedding, she said she finds the speculation amusing. “I just keep laughing. Because mujhe bhi nahi pata hai yaar, meri shaadi ho rahi hai. But having said that, whenever I get married, I would announce it to the world. I am such a vocal person. And I love the feeling of being in love. Socho when I am in love, how expressive I would be."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal is busy with the promotions of Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 20.

Mrunal and Dhanush's wedding reports

For those unversed, a few days back, it was reported that they were planning to marry on February 14 in a private ceremony. Amid this, several AI wedding pictures and videos of the rumoured couple have also surfaced on social media platforms.

However, the speculation has been denied by sources close to the Tamil star, calling the reports “fake and baseless.” The report became a major talking point across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, given the popularity of both actors and their guarded approach to personal matters.

