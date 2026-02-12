 Zoya Afroz On Facing Rejections In Bollywood: 'You Need To Have A Thick Skin, Don't Have To Take So Much To Your Heart'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentZoya Afroz On Facing Rejections In Bollywood: 'You Need To Have A Thick Skin, Don't Have To Take So Much To Your Heart'

Zoya Afroz On Facing Rejections In Bollywood: 'You Need To Have A Thick Skin, Don't Have To Take So Much To Your Heart'

In an exclusive chat with FPJ Showbiz, Zoya reflected on her journey from being a familiar child face to establishing herself as an adult performer

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

Zoya Afroz began her journey in showbiz as a child artist, appearing in films and television shows such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Mann, Son Pari, and Kora Kagaz. Years later, the 32-year-old actress has carved her own space as a leading lady and was recently seen opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree.

In an exclusive chat with FPJ Showbiz, Zoya reflected on her journey from being a familiar child face to establishing herself as an adult performer.

On transitioning from child artist to lead actress

Interestingly, Zoya doesn’t see her career graph as a “transition” at all.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project
Mumbai News: Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project
Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Selling Drugs From Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized
Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Selling Drugs From Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized
'Direct Consequence Of 922 Days Solitary Confinement': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Reacts To Father Losing 85% Vision In Right Eye
'Direct Consequence Of 922 Days Solitary Confinement': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Reacts To Father Losing 85% Vision In Right Eye
Mumbai News: Raza Academy Urges Muslim Youth To Boycott Valentine’s Day, Calls Celebrations Against Islamic Teachings
Mumbai News: Raza Academy Urges Muslim Youth To Boycott Valentine’s Day, Calls Celebrations Against Islamic Teachings
Read Also
'Never Lost Work Because Of My Surname': Zoya Afroz Responds To AR Rahman’s Allegations Of...
article-image

“The transition wasn't smooth. There are ups and downs in any journey but I also don't see it as a transition. Sometimes your self image is different than the image that public has of you. So people might see it as a transition but for me, I was always an actor. It's just that I have grown up and things are different in those terms but I really don't see it as a transition,” she said.

She points out that several former child actors have successfully become leading stars. “There have been so many child actors who became lead heroines. There's Sara Arjun, Wamiqa Gabbi and so many others. So I don't think the transition was challenging. Everything is impossible until it's done.”

On handling rejections in the industry

Having spent years in the industry, Zoya is realistic about the challenges actors face.

“I think you need to have a thick skin. If you are working on your goal, if something is your passion, it's your art and craft, if you want to show something out to the world, it shouldn't be that easy. Then you won't find value in it,” she said.

She acknowledges the intense competition in Mumbai, where countless aspirants arrive daily with dreams of making it big. According to her, the struggle is part of the process. “So don't think that this journey will be easy. So these difficult things will make you stronger and a better person. The whole journey is important and the journey is where the growth lies.”

Zoya adds that rejection should not be taken personally. “Of course there will be rejections. You will not fit in certain places. Zaroori nahi hai ki harr baar agar aap select nahi ho rahe hai toh you are not good enough. You don't have to take it so much to your heart. Even if you are being rejected, understand why it is happening and work on yourself.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zoya Afroz On Facing Rejections In Bollywood: 'You Need To Have A Thick Skin, Don't Have To Take So...
Zoya Afroz On Facing Rejections In Bollywood: 'You Need To Have A Thick Skin, Don't Have To Take So...
Mrunal Thakur Jokes About Valentine's Day Wedding With Dhanush: 'Aaj Haldi, Kal Sangeet Hai, Please...
Mrunal Thakur Jokes About Valentine's Day Wedding With Dhanush: 'Aaj Haldi, Kal Sangeet Hai, Please...
Border 2: Bhushan Kumar Says Sunny Deol Insisted On 'Organic' Numbers, Calls Box Office Figures 100%...
Border 2: Bhushan Kumar Says Sunny Deol Insisted On 'Organic' Numbers, Calls Box Office Figures 100%...
O'Romeo: CBFC Cuts Visual Of Woman Being Slapped & Replaces 'Item' By 'Kumari', Intimate Scenes Left...
O'Romeo: CBFC Cuts Visual Of Woman Being Slapped & Replaces 'Item' By 'Kumari', Intimate Scenes Left...
'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre...
'I Was Drunk, Cried A Lot': Sanjay Mishra Recalls Smearing Ash All Over His Body From Someone's Pyre...