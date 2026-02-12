Zoya Afroz On Facing Rejections In Bollywood: 'You Need To Have A Thick Skin, Don't Have To Take So Much To Your Heart'

Zoya Afroz began her journey in showbiz as a child artist, appearing in films and television shows such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Mann, Son Pari, and Kora Kagaz. Years later, the 32-year-old actress has carved her own space as a leading lady and was recently seen opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree.

In an exclusive chat with FPJ Showbiz, Zoya reflected on her journey from being a familiar child face to establishing herself as an adult performer.

On transitioning from child artist to lead actress

Interestingly, Zoya doesn’t see her career graph as a “transition” at all.

“The transition wasn't smooth. There are ups and downs in any journey but I also don't see it as a transition. Sometimes your self image is different than the image that public has of you. So people might see it as a transition but for me, I was always an actor. It's just that I have grown up and things are different in those terms but I really don't see it as a transition,” she said.

She points out that several former child actors have successfully become leading stars. “There have been so many child actors who became lead heroines. There's Sara Arjun, Wamiqa Gabbi and so many others. So I don't think the transition was challenging. Everything is impossible until it's done.”

On handling rejections in the industry

Having spent years in the industry, Zoya is realistic about the challenges actors face.

“I think you need to have a thick skin. If you are working on your goal, if something is your passion, it's your art and craft, if you want to show something out to the world, it shouldn't be that easy. Then you won't find value in it,” she said.

She acknowledges the intense competition in Mumbai, where countless aspirants arrive daily with dreams of making it big. According to her, the struggle is part of the process. “So don't think that this journey will be easy. So these difficult things will make you stronger and a better person. The whole journey is important and the journey is where the growth lies.”

Zoya adds that rejection should not be taken personally. “Of course there will be rejections. You will not fit in certain places. Zaroori nahi hai ki harr baar agar aap select nahi ho rahe hai toh you are not good enough. You don't have to take it so much to your heart. Even if you are being rejected, understand why it is happening and work on yourself.”