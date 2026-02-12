'Never Lost Work Because Of My Surname': Zoya Afroz Responds To AR Rahman’s Allegations Of Discrimination In Bollywood | FPJ Exclusive

Zoya Afroz Responds To AR Rahman’s Allegations Of Discrimination In Bollywood |

Ever since AR Rahman recently spoke about allegedly losing out on work because of his surname and faith, the conversation around identity and opportunities in the entertainment industry has resurfaced once again. The Oscar-winning composer suggested that prejudice tied to one’s background can sometimes influence professional trajectories - a remark that sparked debate across social media and the film fraternity.



Amid this discussion, Taskaree lead actress Zoya Afroz, who comes from the same faith background, was asked whether she has ever experienced something similar in her own journey. In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, the actress offered a hopeful and balanced perspective, stressing on unity, diversity, and the love she has personally received throughout her career while also acknowledging that the world is far from perfect.



Speaking about the larger atmosphere in the country and the industry, Zoya said, “When you actually come to the ground and meet regular people, we all have love for each other. There’s nobody hating on each other on the basis of, you know, a certain name. So I think we are a diverse culture. We are extremely different from each other - every state, every city is different from one another in terms of food, in terms of what they wear, in terms of how they talk. So we should celebrate that. And maybe a certain number of people are like that. I am not saying everything is rosy and everything is great. Of course, we live in a world where there will be a certain number of people who will have that backlash or who will kind of serve their propaganda. But I think the majority of it, at least in my life, whatever has happened, they’ve always been very supportive and I have seen a lot of love. So I hope this continues with me.”

When asked directly whether she has ever lost out on work because of her surname, she clarified saying, “Not because of the name, no, I don’t think so. Not because of any name. Because of something else, then I don’t know, but I don’t think so ever because of the name. And I hope it never happens like this. With anyone, not just me - it should not happen with anyone. We have a very diverse culture and we should celebrate it.”



While AR Rahman’s remarks have reignited an important debate, Zoya Afroz maintains that her personal experience has been one of acceptance, support, and faith in the country’s cultural diversity.