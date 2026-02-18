 'Thank You For Being My First Hero...': Sidharth Malhotra's Old Father's Day Post Goes Viral After Demise Of His Dad Sunil Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra's father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away on February 14, 2026. On Tuesday, the actor shared an emotional note remembering his father, and now, an old Father's Day post of the actor has gone viral on social media.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra's Old Father's Day Post Goes Viral | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share an emotional post about his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away on February 14, 2026. Now, an old Father's Day post of the actor for his dad has gone viral on social media. In the post, Sidharth had written, "So much of who I am today is because of everything you’ve done and stood for. The values you lived by, the strength you showed, and the quiet wisdom in your actions - they built the foundation of my life (sic)."

He further wrote, "Thank you for being my first hero, my silent guide, and the reason I strive to be better every day. Happy Father’s Day, dad (sic)."

Sidharth's father, who was a former Merchant Navi Caption, passed away in his sleep after a prolonged illness.

Bollywood Celebs Send Condolences To Sidharth Malhotra

Many Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Priyanka Chopra, and others commented on Sidharth's post, and sent him condolences. Check out their comments below...

Kiara Advani's Post For Father-In-Law

On Wednesday, Kiara also penned an emotional note for her father-in-law. She posted, "From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return..."

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Upcoming Movies

When it comes to films, Sidharth currently has Vvan lined up. The movie, , which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, is slated to release on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic, which is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. According to reports, the actress has also signed Kamal Aur Meena, in which she will be seen playing the role of Meenqa Kumari. However, there's no official announcement about it.

