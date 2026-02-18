 'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An Emotional Note For Father-In-Law
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An Emotional Note For Father-In-Law

'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An Emotional Note For Father-In-Law

Sidharth Malhotra's father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away recently. On Tuesday, Sidharth had shared a post remembering his father, and on Wednesday, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share an emotional note about her father-in-law. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Kiara Advani Pens An Emotional Note For Father-In-Law | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra's father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away recently, and on Wednesday, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share an unseen family picture, and she penned an emotional note for her father-in-law. In her note, she revealed how he welcomed her with open arms into the family.

The Toxic actress wrote, "From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return."

She further wrote, "Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered (sic)."

Read Also
Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies In Delhi; Actor Rushes Home With Kiara Advani To Be...
article-image

Sidharth's father passed away in his sleep after a prolonged illness. He was a former Merchant Navy Captain. While neither Sidharth nor Kiara has shared when did he passed away, but according to the reports, Sunil Malhotra took his last breath on February 14, 2026.

FPJ Shorts
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of AI Summit Roundtable In Delhi
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of AI Summit Roundtable In Delhi
Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood Clot: 'Bhagwan Unhe Lambi Zindagi Dein...'
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood Clot: 'Bhagwan Unhe Lambi Zindagi Dein...'
Jalgaon Horror Averted: Doctors, Plumber Save 3.5-Year-Old Child After Head Gets Stuck In Aluminium Pot; Viral Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Effort
Jalgaon Horror Averted: Doctors, Plumber Save 3.5-Year-Old Child After Head Gets Stuck In Aluminium Pot; Viral Video Shows Dramatic Rescue Effort
Read Also
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Father Sunil Malhotra's Death: 'I Will Carry Your...
article-image

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Sidharth currently has Vvan lined up, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026. Reportedly, she will be seen playing the role of Meena Kumari in Siddharth P Malhotra's Kamal Aur Meena. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood...
Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Prays For Salim Khan's Recovery After Hospitalisation Due To Blood...
'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An...
'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An...
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik...
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kartik...
'I'm Going To Win MTV Splitsvilla: Pyaar Ya Paisa': Anuska Ghosh Returns With New Strategy-...
'I'm Going To Win MTV Splitsvilla: Pyaar Ya Paisa': Anuska Ghosh Returns With New Strategy-...
Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi...
Top 10 Most Popular Actor Of Week 7 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Leads While Couple Tejasswi...