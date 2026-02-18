'You Welcomed Me With Open Arms': Sidharth Malhotra's Father Passes Away, Kiara Advani Pens An Emotional Note For Father-In-Law

Kiara Advani Pens An Emotional Note For Father-In-Law | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra's father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away recently, and on Wednesday, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share an unseen family picture, and she penned an emotional note for her father-in-law. In her note, she revealed how he welcomed her with open arms into the family.

The Toxic actress wrote, "From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return."

She further wrote, "Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered (sic)."

Sidharth's father passed away in his sleep after a prolonged illness. He was a former Merchant Navy Captain. While neither Sidharth nor Kiara has shared when did he passed away, but according to the reports, Sunil Malhotra took his last breath on February 14, 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Sidharth currently has Vvan lined up, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Kiara will next be seen in Toxic, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026. Reportedly, she will be seen playing the role of Meena Kumari in Siddharth P Malhotra's Kamal Aur Meena. However, there's no official announcement about it.