Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Trend: Roshan Bhajankar In The Lead, Here's Who Are Facing Risk Of Elimination Among 9 Nominated Contestants

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 | Bigg Boss Marathi

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has now entered its sixth week, and the competition is getting more intense with each passing day. This week, as many as nine contestants have been nominated for elimination. The big question remains- will there be a double eviction yet again? The chances appear slim, considering that two contestants, Ayush Sanjeev and Karan Sonawane, were eliminated just last week. With the voting lines for Week 6 now officially open, it will be interesting to see how the audience responds. Let's take a look at which contestants are expected to remain safe this week.

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 in Week 6 are:

Sachin Kumavat

Raqesh Bapat

Prabhu Shelke

Deepali Sayed

Roshan Bhajankar

Sagar Karande

Ruchita Jamdar

Anushri Mane

Prajakta Shukre

Based on the latest online voting trends, Roshan seems to be leading, with his name dominating the comment sections. Fans have flooded the comment section with messages like, "Roshan dada la full vote kara (sic)." Sachin and Raqesh also appear to be on the safer side for now. Meanwhile, Prabhu and Deepali are expected to gather a considerable number of votes as the week progresses. However, according to early voting patterns, the contestants at the highest risk of elimination seem to be Ruchita, Anushri, and Prajakta.

Let us further wait for the weekend episode to know who might get eliminated ahead.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 6 Voting Open Now: Here's How To Vote

The voting for the 9 nominated contestants in week 6 has been opened. You can now vote for your favourite contestants by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open your Jio Hotstar app and log in

Step 2: Search for 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' and select the show

Step 3: Scroll down and you will find a 'Vote Now' or 'Vote for your favourite contestant' section. Click on it

Step 4: Select the contestant you want to cast vote for

Step 5: After selecting, click on 'Vote' button and your vote will be counted

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 new episodes release every night at 8 pm IST on Colors Marathi and can also be streamed on Jio Hotstar.