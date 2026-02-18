Kanye West Delhi Concert: Want To Watch The Grammy-Winning Artist Live? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will Cost You ₹30K

Kanye West Ticket Prices | File Image

Global rap icon Kanye West (now known as Ye), the 24-time Grammy-winning artist, is all set to make his first-ever debut in India this year. In a groundbreaking moment for the country’s growing concert culture, the 48-year-old singer will perform at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.

Some of his popular tracks include Famous, Runaway, Flashing Lights, Stronger, Gold Digger, Can’t Tell Me Nothing, and All Of The Lights, among others. Tickets for the rapper's show will go on sale exclusively via District by Zomato on February 18 at 4 PM. Ahead of the sale, the ticket prices for his Delhi concert have been revealed.

Most Expensive Ticket For YE's Delhi Concert

The most expensive ticket for Ye’s show is priced at Rs 30,000 for the Lounge category; however, this amount is exclusive of taxes.

Check it out:

Photo Via: Instagram/@districtupdates

Ticket Prices

The ticket prices start at Rs 6,000, Rs 7,500, and Rs 9,500 for the Gold category, followed by Rs 10,000, Rs 12,500, and Rs 14,500 for the Gold Premium category. Platinum tickets are priced at Rs 20,000, while the Super Fan Zone category costs Rs 25,000.

The venue also has seating and standing arrangements.

How To Book Tickets?

To book tickets for Ye's Delhi concert, open the District app and tap on 'Book Tickets' once ticket sales begin. You can check the venue layout and view live ticket availability there.

After passing the queue, you will get seven minutes to select your preferred category and seats. Each person is allowed to book up to four tickets at once. Once you’ve selected the category and seats, add the delivery address for the tickets to complete the booking process.

Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian, but they divorced in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

After the divorce, Kanye married Bianca Censori, an Australian architect and Yeezy architectural designer, in a private ceremony in December 2022.