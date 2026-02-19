Ramadan 2026: Do's And Don'ts To Follow During Ramzan Fasting

By: Aanchal C | February 19, 2026
Ramadan is a month of fasting, faith and self-discipline. Beyond staying hungry and thirsty, it’s about spiritual growth and mindful living. Here’s a quick guide to the key do’s and don’ts during fasting:
Fast with intention: Begin with sincere niyyah and focus on self-control and spiritual purification
Stay consistent with prayers: Offer all daily prayers and try to perform Taraweeh and read the Quran
Don’t skip Sehri: Skipping Sehri during Ramadan can lead to fatigue and low energy throughout the day. Having a wholesome pre-dawn meal is essential for your body
Break fast wisely: Start Iftar light with dates, fruit, soup, and avoid overeating right after breaking the fast
Stay hydrated: Drink enough water during Iftar and Sehri; limit caffeine and sugary drinks. You can also opt for herbal teas and juices
Mind your behaviour: Avoid arguments, gossip and negative habits; practise patience and kindness
