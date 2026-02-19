Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Title Controversy: JD(U) Spokesperson Says, 'Iss Tarah Ke Badhkaav Sirsak...':

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Title Controversy |

After Ghooskhor Pandat, now one more film has made it to the headlines because of its title. We are talking about Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, which stars Pragati Tiwari, Vishal Mohan, Ankit Bhadana, Suwinder Vicky, Mansi Rawat, and Deepak Kapoor. The teaser of the film was released a few days ago, and now, due to its title, the movie has landed in controversy.

While talking to IANS about the Yadav Ji Ki Love Story controversy, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, "Iss tarah se jo bhi jaati suchak sirsako se filmein ban rahi hai, samaaj mein isse tanaav badh raha hai. Iske pehle ek film ko lekar, nyay palika mein bhi yachikayen lambit hai. Uske baad yeh firse hungama badhkane ki koshish hai, mujhe lagta hai isse parhej karna chahiye film udyog ko. (Films being made with such caste indicator titles are increasing tension in society. Previously, petitions were filed in the court regarding a film. After that, this attempt to incite further unrest is something the film industry should avoid)."

Patna, Bihar: On film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' controversy, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad says, "Films made with such caste-indicative titles are increasing tensions in society. Earlier too, petitions related to a film are pending before the judiciary, and now… pic.twitter.com/w01QGdqQv8 — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2026

He futher added, "Filmein samajh mein swahadra stahpit karne ka kaam karti hai. Jaha kamiyan hai, unko dur karne ki chesta unmein honi chahiye. Lekin iss tarah ke jo badhkaav sirsak hai, woh samaaj ke andar faasla badhane ka kaam karti hai. Aur ab aise filmon ke pradarshan par nissandeha kuch bade faisle film censor board ko lena chahiye. (Films work to establish self-respect in society. Where there are shortcomings, they should have the courage to address them. But, these kind of titles only widens the divide within society. And now the Film Censor Board should take some serious decisions regarding the screening of such films)."

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Release Date

Yadav Ji Ki Love Story is slated to release on February 27, 2026. The makers have not yet shared any statement regarding the controversy. We wonder if the makers of the movie will decide to change the title.

Ghooskhor Pandat makers have informed the court that the title of the film will be changed. The new title of the movie is not yet announced.

