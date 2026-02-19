 The 50 Finale: Top 4 Finalists Confirmed? Report Hints Prince Narula May Be Eliminated
As the grand finale approaches, reports have confirmed the top four contestants battling for the trophy. Meanwhile, buzz around Prince Narula’s reported elimination has left fans shocked and sparked intense reactions online.

The 50 was reportedly planned as a 25-day format but ultimately ran for 50 days. Earlier reports suggested that the grand finale would take place on February 19. A total of 20 contestants have reached the finale week. Recent reports have now confirmed four finalists of The 50. Since names like Prince Narula, Mr. Faisu, and Rajat Dalal are among the most talked-about contestants, many fans are curious to know whether they have secured a spot in the finale. Let’s take a look below:

The 50: Who Are The Four Finalists?

As per a report by Film Window, the four finalists of The 50 are Shiv Thakare, Mr. Faisu, Kaka, and Rajat Dalal. The report suggests that Prince is not in the finale. Reacting to the same, one wrote, "Princes is out finally." Others in the comment section were seen cheering for Faisal Shaikh's win. One tweeted, "#FaisalShaikh going to win those who know him since kkk, they know why I am telling this." Another also said, "Faisu should win ....if finale task will be merely based on task no internal voting happen then ....ss leke rakh lo faisu jeet chuka h show ...no one can beat him in task (sic)."

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, now-eliminated contestant Tejaswi Madivada claimed that Prince has the upper hand in the show and might even take the trophy. She said, "Upper hand to unhi (Prince Narula) ka hai, 100%. He has a lot of people supporting him. Then there is Rajat, less people but another gang. It's a Gangs of Wasseypur where Prince is ruling (sic)."

Bebika Dhurve also told Free Press Journal, "Mujhe strong intuition aa rahi hai ki kahi Prince na jeet jaye." The finale episode shoot is expected to take place today. Let us wait for the official announcement of the winner.

The 50 airs daily at 10:30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.

