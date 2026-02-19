Dhurandhar 2 Runtime To Be Shorter Than Part 1; Movie Gets U/A 16+ Certificate? Here's What We Know

Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Dhurandhar The Revenge is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie's first instalment, which was released last year in December, received a fantastic response at the box office. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2, and here are some interesting details about the movie that will make you more eager for the Ranveer Singh starrer.

According to the Central Board of Film cerfitication website, Dhurandhar 2 was certified on February 9, 2026. The runtime of the film is 208 minutes, which means it is 3 hours 28 minutes long. Not just that, the website has mentioned that the film has received U/A 16+ certificate.

Dhurandhar 2 To Be Shorter Than Dhurandhar

The runtime of the first part was 3 hours 34 minutes. While there's not a huge difference, but Dhurandhar 2 will be 6 minutes shorter than the first instalment.

Also, Dhurandhar received an 'A' certificate, but on the CBFC website, we can see that part 2 has been given a 'U/A 16+' certificate. Well, we wonder whether there will be more changes in the runtime and certification, or if this is final. Let's wait and watch!

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar The Revenge is slated to release on March 19, 2026. It is exactly a month away from its release, and till now, the makers have only unveiled a teaser. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the songs of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

It is the clash of the titans at the box office on March 19. Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will release on the same date. Dhurandhar 2 is a Hindi film, but it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Yash starrer is a Kannada film, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. So, both films are getting a pan-India release. It will be interesting to see which film will win the box office race.