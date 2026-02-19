 'Tharki Show...': Netizens Slam Jiya Shankar & Elvish Yadav's Engaged Season 2 Over Lap Dance & Other Physical Tasks- Watch VIDEO
The reality show is facing heavy trolling after a lap dance challenge and other bold tasks went viral on social media. Viewers have slammed the show's content, questioning its format and calling it inappropriate.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Engaged Season 2 | Jio Hotstar

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar host Engaged Season 2, which aired on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026. The first seven episodes have been released and are currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar. The new season features several bold tasks, including a lap dance challenge, an ice cube challenge, and a mud task.

In one of the initial tasks, the women were asked to throw dirt on the contestant they believed was fake in the house. Meanwhile, the men were instructed to wash the dirt off the women’s bodies. Reacting to this, a user tweeted, "Which type of task is this in Engaged Season 2."

Another task that drew significant attention was the lap dance challenge. Host Jiya asked one of the female contestants, Dipankana Das, to give a lap dance to Biswajit Ghosh. A video of Dipankana performing the lap dance quickly went viral on social media. Following the broadcast of such content on the OTT platform, Engaged Season 2 has been heavily trolled. One viewer tweeted, "Ye kaisa tharki show chal rha hai." Another wrote, "No need to go to GB road for Kotha, Nowadays we have digital kothas. Inke ghar wale kuch nahi bolte kyaa? (sic)"

In another task, the men had to place ice in their mouth and then roll it over a woman’s body. Reacting to this, one user commented, "Ewwww." In a separate challenge, a contestant was seen explaining a banana, saying, "Tere paas bhi hai aur khate bhi hain." In response, a user tweeted, "Engaged and Uske Tasks. Himansi Plz Hesitate Bro."

Engaged Season 2 Contestants

Currently, there are 10 participants in the show. These are-

1. Ansh Kukreja

2. Dev Karan

3. Biswanjit Ghosh

4. Kriti Verma

5. Himanshi Sharma

6. Aachman Sharma

7. Dipankana Das

8. Iram Sayyed

9. Unnati Patwal

10. Mannat Kulharia

The three wild cards of Engaged Season 2 are:

Nikhil Malik

Devanshi Sharma

Yash Pal Singh

