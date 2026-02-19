 The Kerala Story 2: 'They Are Spreading False Propaganda', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kerala Story 2: 'They Are Spreading False Propaganda', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond has sparked controversy. Now, Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has shared a statement about the film, calling it 'false propaganda'. Read on to know more...

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond was released a couple of days ago. The film has sparked controversy, and it has mixed reviews from netizens, and many people are calling it a 'propaganda movie'. Now, Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has shared a statement about the film, and he has said that the makers are spreading false propaganda.

The statement was shared on his Instagram account in Malayalam with a caption, "We must reject hate campaigns with contempt and firmly uphold facts and the values ​​of secularism and brotherhood. Kerala is our pride. Truth must prevail over lies. We must stand together for that (sic)."

In the statement, he has written that the first instalment of the movie was made with the "intent to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular tradition." In the statement, he has also questioned how "poisonous works produced to spread division and hatred in society" were allowed to be screened, while a film like Beef was barred from a film festival.

He further said, “They are spreading false propaganda by portraying even marriages conducted with mutual consent as examples of communalism and forced religious conversion."

He argued that these groups are hostile toward Kerala, a state known for the absence of communal riots and for the mutual respect shared among its communities. He called them “enemies of the state” and accused them of trying to disturb the region’s peace and harmony.

The CM said, “We must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism."

“It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that Kerala’s secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood,” the statement further read.

The Kerala Story 2 Release Date

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is slated to release on February 27, 2026. The movie stars Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in the lead roles.

