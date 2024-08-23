 Ravi Teja's FAKE Photo With Chest Tube Goes Viral Amid Muscle Tear Surgery Reports
Telugu actor and producer Ravi Teja got injured on the sets of his upcoming film, tentatively titled RT 75.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image

Telugu actor and producer Ravi Teja, who was currently filming for his upcoming film, tentatively titled RT 75, has reportedly undergone minor surgery after suffering a muscle tear in his right hand. Amid these reports, a photo of the actor in a hospital bed has been circulating on social media, which his fans claim is fake.

In the viral photo, Teja is allegedly shown on a hospital bed with chest tubes and a tube in his mouth, while hospital staff are seen attending to him.

Check out the photo:

The statement from his team read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

