Ravi Teja to be introduced as Tiger Nageswara Rao by five leading superstars. More details inside

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the presenters of blockbuster 2022 films namely, 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2' are rearing to launch their next 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', later this week. Some months ago, they had revealed the first look of the film, leaving the audiences impressed and wowed.

Now, buzz suggests that the first official look will finally be revealed on social media on Wednesday afternoon with five Indian actors coming together to introduce Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the lead hero.

The first look will be revealed by Venkatesh Daggubati in Telugu, Karthi in Tamil, Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam and John Abraham in Hindi. Besides Teja, the film also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Directed by Vamsee, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' has also been co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal.

The film will release in cinemas on October 20, 2023.