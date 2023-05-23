 Ravi Teja to be introduced as Tiger Nageswara Rao by five leading superstars. More details inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRavi Teja to be introduced as Tiger Nageswara Rao by five leading superstars. More details inside

Ravi Teja to be introduced as Tiger Nageswara Rao by five leading superstars. More details inside

The first look will be revealed tomorrow

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the presenters of blockbuster 2022 films namely, 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2' are rearing to launch their next 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', later this week. Some months ago, they had revealed the first look of the film, leaving the audiences impressed and wowed.

Read Also
Anupam Kher comes onboard for Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'
article-image

Now, buzz suggests that the first official look will finally be revealed on social media on Wednesday afternoon with five Indian actors coming together to introduce Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja as the lead hero.

Read Also
“Working with Ravi Teja Gaaru was a dream come true,” says Edin Rose, the main dance lead of the...
article-image

The first look will be revealed by Venkatesh Daggubati in Telugu, Karthi in Tamil, Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam and John Abraham in Hindi. Besides Teja, the film also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Directed by Vamsee, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' has also been co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal.

The film will release in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Read Also
Tiger Nageswara Rao: John Abraham lends his voice to the Hindi teaser of Ravi Teja’s pan India...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ravi Teja to be introduced as Tiger Nageswara Rao by five leading superstars. More details inside

Ravi Teja to be introduced as Tiger Nageswara Rao by five leading superstars. More details inside

Hansika Motwani on reports of her casting couch experience in Telugu Industry: ‘Never said this,...

Hansika Motwani on reports of her casting couch experience in Telugu Industry: ‘Never said this,...

Kathal actress Sanya Malhotra REVEALS a fan touched her inappropriately, nobody rescued her: 'I felt...

Kathal actress Sanya Malhotra REVEALS a fan touched her inappropriately, nobody rescued her: 'I felt...

Aditya Singh Rajput's death cause report kept reserved; police recover medicines, more details...

Aditya Singh Rajput's death cause report kept reserved; police recover medicines, more details...

Adil Hussain starrer film Postman producer Neeraj Tiwari files a fraud case against Darna Zaroori...

Adil Hussain starrer film Postman producer Neeraj Tiwari files a fraud case against Darna Zaroori...