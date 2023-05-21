Tiger Nageswara Rao: John Abraham to grace the Hindi teaser of Ravi Teja’s pan India film with his powerful voice

Excitement is soaring among movie enthusiasts as Ravi Teja's much-anticipated pan-Indian film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, draws nearer to its release.

With the teaser all set to hit the screens on May 24, the makers have now revealed a thrilling surprise for fans. Bollywood actor John Abraham has lent his commanding voice to the Hindi version of the film's teaser, adding an extra dose of star power to this already highly-anticipated project.

Makers share BTS video

Taking to Twitter, the film's production team shared a behind-the-scenes video, giving fans a glimpse into the recording studio where John Abraham was passionately dubbing in Hindi for the teaser.

In the video, the actor expressed his admiration for the film's first look video, describing it as nothing short of stunning.

As Tiger Nageswara Rao aims to captivate audiences across different regions, the teaser will be released in five languages.

Other stars who lent the voice to the film

Alongside John Abraham's contribution, renowned actors Karthi, Shiva Rajkumar, and Dulquer Salmaan have provided their voice-overs for the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions respectively.

While the identity of the voice-over artist for the Telugu teaser remains undisclosed, speculations are rife that the legendary Chiranjeevi may lend his voice to enthrall Telugu-speaking audiences.

John Abraham expressed his excitement

Sharing the behind-the-scenes video on Twitter, John Abraham expressed his excitement about being a part of this remarkable project.

He wrote, "Excited to be a small part of this wonderful project #TigerNageswaraRao. The first-look video is stunning and hope you guys will love it. #TNRFirstLookOnMay24."

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao revolves around the captivating life story of its eponymous protagonist, a notorious and audacious thief hailing from Stuartpuram during the 1970s.

The film earned his legendary status by deftly slipping through the clutches of law enforcement, and his extraordinary escape from Chennai jail further solidified his reputation as a skilled and elusive criminal.

Apart from Ravi Teja, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, among others.

This Abhishek Agarwal Arts production film features the musical brilliance of GV Prakash. Fans can mark their calendars for a thrilling cinematic experience as Tiger Nageswara Rao is slated for a grand theatrical release during the festive season of Dussehra, hitting the silver screen on October 20.

Notably, the film will face an intense box office battle against the much-anticipated releases of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Ram Pothineni's BoyapatiRapo.