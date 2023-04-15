Salman Khan REVEALS feud with John Abraham for replacing Katrina Kaif in his film: 'She cried for 3 days'

Bollywood's 'bhaijaan' Salman Khan has opened up about his long-standing feud with fellow actor John Abraham. The revelation came during an old interview with India TV where Salman recalled how John replaced Katrina Kaif in a film back in 2003.

According to reports, Katrina was supposed to star in Anurag Basu's Bollywood thriller Saaya opposite John. However, John allegedly got her replaced by Tara Sharma.

Salman consoled Katrina

This move did not sit well with Salman, who had reportedly been instrumental in helping Katrina during her early years in the industry.

In an interview, the actor said, “I had a problem with John Abraham after she replaced Katrina in his movie coz she kept crying for three days.”

Despite the setback, Salman reassured Katrina that she would shine one day and become one of the biggest stars in India. “I said, 'You'll definitely laugh at this a few years down'," he added. This prediction by Salman turned out to be true, as Katrina went on to star in many successful films..

The feud between Salman and John has been well-documented over the years. However, with both actors now at the top of their game, it remains to be seen whether they will ever bury the hatchet.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Meanwhile, Katrina is set to star in the highly-anticipated film Tiger 3 alongside Salman. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline and will soon begin shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen and are excited to see what the future holds for this talented actress.