Surbhi Chandna Calls Karan Sharma 'Husband Goals,' As She Wakes Up To Cute Note By Him

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently exchanged vows in a grand Indian wedding ceremony in Jaipur, culminating their 13-year courtship. Despite their long-standing relationship and recent marriage, Karan continues to woo Surbhi, leaving her smitten. Surbhi shared a glimpse of this affection on her Instagram stories, posting a picture of a heartfelt note written by Karan.

In the note, Karan thoughtfully outlines essential details for Surbhi's day, including her "bloated water" and "breakfast." He concludes the note by mentioning his gym routine and promising to return home to prepare her coffee. Surbhi, clearly enchanted, shared the note on her Instagram stories and affectionately referred to Karan as 'husband goals.'

The actress, in an interview earlier had revealed how she met now husband Karan and stated that the two of them were pursuing their MBA and that she was not even an actor when she met Karan. Surbhi had also spoken of keeping her relationship with Karan under the wraps for such a long period of time and stated that both Karan and her liked to keep things private.