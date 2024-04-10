Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Scenic Trip To Uttarakhand With Husband Karan Sharma

Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, ''There is soo much beauty in Uttarakhand that its unreal Husband & I went on a getaway to Jim Corbett right after our wedding , the sweetest folks of @paatlidun.safari.lodge hosted us at their luxurious property and the experience has been surreal Seen her relishing our High Tea at the Kosi River and were fortunate enough to spot a Sambar Deer & few endangered Birds while we sipped on coffee made by @karanrsharma09 🤎 What an experience Enjoyed the property’s organic produce in the form of Kumaoni thali Also i have been super excited through this trip cause karan loves Safari and i haven’t experienced it ever The weather was Bomb wish we could stay longer 😍 Visiting you’ll super soon''