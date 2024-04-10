Surbhi Chandna Gives A Glimpse Of Her Scenic Trip To Uttarakhand With Husband Karan Sharma

By: Aanchal Choudhary | April 10, 2024
Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to give a few glimpses of her scenic trip down to Uttarakhand with husband Karan Sharma.
The actress took this trip to Uttarakhand right after her wedding and revealed how she enjoyed the trip to the fullest.
In a powder blue salwar kameez, henna stained hands and her mangalsutra, the actress' newly wed bride look is stunning.
From a safari ride to spotting endangered species of birds and having coffee made by husband Karan, the actress had a gala time on her trip.
Sharing these pictures, the actress wrote, ''There is soo much beauty in Uttarakhand that its unreal Husband & I went on a getaway to Jim Corbett right after our wedding , the sweetest folks of @paatlidun.safari.lodge hosted us at their luxurious property and the experience has been surreal Seen her relishing our High Tea at the Kosi River and were fortunate enough to spot a Sambar Deer & few endangered Birds while we sipped on coffee made by @karanrsharma09 🤎 What an experience Enjoyed the property’s organic produce in the form of Kumaoni thali Also i have been super excited through this trip cause karan loves Safari and i haven’t experienced it ever The weather was Bomb wish we could stay longer 😍 Visiting you’ll super soon''
The actress can also be seen enjoying a hearty Uttarakhand special meal in these pictures shared by her.
The actress can be seen enjoying a safari ride by the still waters of Uttarakhand with husband Karan Sharma.
Surbhi also revealed of relishing some hot coffee made by husband Karan on the trip. The actress tied the knot in March this year after a courtship of 13 long years.