THIS Bollywood Actor Was BANNED From Wearing Black After Female Fan Jumped To Her Death From Qutub Minar

Dev Anand

Dev Anand is one of the legendary figure in the Hindi cinema. He has captured the heart of audience with his presence on screen and off-screen across generations.

However, reaching such heights in his career also caused him many troubles. The actor due to an unusual incident faced a ban on wearing black.

He had a crazy female fandom, due to which fans use to jump of the building just to have his one sight view, when he use to head out wearing black. In an incident, one of his female fan died by suicide jumping from the historic Qutub Minar in Delhi. The handsome actor was banned by Bombay High Court from wearing black as he had a mesmerizing effect on his fans.

Even after this terrible incident, Dev Anand's influence on Indian cinema is unmatched. With classic movies including Jewel Thief, Guide, Johny Mera Naam, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, CID, and more, his contributions to the industry are immense!

In addition to his skill as an actor, Dev Anand was a creative producer and director. His influence goes well beyond his character on on-screen. He has always expanded the industry's standards for narrative. Do let us know if you know any such interesting facts about the actor in the comments below!