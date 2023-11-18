Dev Anand's Centenary: Legendary Actor's Legacy Unveiled In 'Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin' Book |

Commemorating the centenary year of evergreen film star Dev Anand, a coffee table book – Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin – was released on Friday at the World Trade Centre by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

With write-ups by Deepa Buty, the book features a collection of the actor’s photographs, starting from his first film ‘Ziddi’ and anecdotes from his film shoots and life. While most of the photos have been sourced from the old-time studio Kamat Photo Flash, many are from the collection of Mohan Churiwalla, a close associate of the late actor.

The book also has a rare treat – Dev Anand’s photo in ‘Teesri Manzil’ getup, which eventually he didn’t do; the film became one of Shammi Kapoor’s biggest hits.

In his speech at the event, Governor Bais admitted to being an ardent fan of Dev Anand since his young days. He said that he considered it to be his honour that he was invited to release the book.

Dignitaries Remember Dev Anand's Legacy

Thanking the organisers for taking him down memory lane, he said, “There was a time when my friends and I saw every single film and most often on the first day of the release. I have even bought tickets in black as a teenager so that I don’t miss his movies on the first day.” He added that the music of that era had soul, which is missing in today’s films. “The little champs of reality shows today also sing songs of the yesteryears,” he said.

Chaitanya Padukone, veteran writer and Dadasaheb Phalke academy award winner, reminisced and said, “I still remember when a corporate honcho came up to Dev Saab and asked for his visiting card. Dev Saab said, ‘I don’t need one. My face is my visiting card!” Padukone went on to say that he is looking forward to seeing the book as it promises to be a collector's item for Dev Anand fans.

A short film, with snippets of the actor’s songs, and late actor Ashok Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about him, was shown on the occasion. Anup Jalota, one of the dignitaries present for the launch, sang the famous number ‘Abhi na jao chhodkar’.

Mahendra Sanghi, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan, A Thirani of Kores India, and Dr Mukesh Batra were among the other celebrities present at the launch, which was organised by the chairman of the World Trade Centre, Vijay Kalantari.

