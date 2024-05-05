 'Can You Not...': 'Disappointed' Ayan Mukerji Asks Paps To Stop Recording As He Steps Out With Raha In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in 2022.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

On Sunday, May 5, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was spotted in Mumbai enjoying an outing with Raha Kapoor, the daughter of his best friends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who was born in 2022.

Ayan was seen at a Mumbai eatery, holding Raha in his arms. As he walked to his car, he looked disappointed by the presence of paparazzi and asked them, "Can you not take a video, please?"

Check out the video:

In the video, Ayan opted for a blue T-shirt with a white pair of shorts. Raha, on the other hand, wore a printed co-ord set as she held a packet of snack in her hand.

In response to the video, many netizens expressed their displeasure at the behavior of the paparazzi. A user wrote, "Media is just becoming so selfish. Doesn't matter wish or no wish." Another netizen wrote, "Lol he was clearly disappointed and camerman continued shooting his disappointment too."

A third user added, "He's clearly upset.. invasion of privacy aur itni garmi. The kid is also flustered. Gaana lagaake video Acha nahi ban jata!" Another added, "How much you guys irritate ....every time every where."

Meanwhile, during Christmas last year, Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha’s face to the world for the first time.

On the work front, Ayan has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

