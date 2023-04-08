Director's Cut: Karthik Gattamneni on the Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Eagle, 'I am struggling to tell people that our film has got nothing to do with John Wick at all'

Karthik Gattamneni | Pic: Instagram/karthik.gattamneni

Karthik Gattamneni is efficiently handling both the spheres of film making as a director and director of photography. He is in the news for directing the Ravi Teja starrer-Eagle. Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead in it. Contrary to reports, this is not his directorial debut as he has previously helmed a Telugu movie named Surya vs Surya (2015). The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive telephonic chat.

Karthik rubishes the rumours that Eagle is a rip off of John Wick. “Ravi Teja sir’s film Eagle is not a rip off of John Wick. I don’t know where these rumours have come from. It’s got nothing to do with John Wick. I am struggling to tell people that our film has got nothing to do with John Wick at all,” he clarifies.

Ravi Teja | Pic: Instagram/raviteja_2628

When asked what is Eagle all about, Karthik says, “It’s too early to comment because the film has not been announced yet. TG Vishwa Prasad sir (producer) and co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla wish to announce after the release of Ravi sir’s film Tiger as he is busy shooting for it. People know that there is a film called Eagle, which has been shot sometime back. We want to announce the film in August maybe.”

Surprisingly, till now there is no main antagonist in the film. “There are a couple of bad people who will be always coming in. There is no singular person as the antagonist who the hero fights. But it’s the system against which the hero fights. It’s a different set up. We are looking for fresh/new faces in negative roles. I will be in a better position to give away the details probably in June,” Karthik explains.

He adds, “The dates with big actors are very scattered. For example if Ravi sir gives me dates in June, some of the actors may get shuffled. They may be aligned with some other projects. Suddenly, we will have to choose another option. Such things are bound to happen.”

When asked about the sequences he has filmed till now, Karthik reveals, “We have shot a few of Anupama’s sequences. After that we couldn’t shoot any further as Ravi sir was busy with two films, Ravanasura and Tiger.”

The filmmaker then talks about the film’s second schedule. “I think Ravi sir is still busy with Tiger. Once he gets it done, that’s when he will release his dates completely to us. At this point of time, he has not confirmed any dates with us. We are hoping at least by June he might give us his dates. But if it happens before also then we will be happier,” he explains.

On a parting note, he spills the beans on his next film. “I have my next film with Ravi sir only. But I have a film as DOP, which is in the process of completion. It’s a small film of robbery titled Chauryam. I will need another week for its completion,” he concludes.