Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja On Tiger Nageswara Rao: Honored That Our Film Will Also Be Released In Sign Language

Bringing his trademark swagger to the city of dreams, Telugu star Ravi Teja and the team of his upcoming release Tiger Nageswara Rao, revealed its much-anticipated trailer to the media and fans, at a packed event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

The ‘Mass Maharaja’ of Telugu cinema, as Teja is fondly referred to by fans, was joined by co-stars Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Anukreethy Vas, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, director Vamsee and producer Abhishek Agarwal.

Based on the life of a notorious thief, who hailed from Stuvartpuram town in modern-day Andhra Pradesh, Teja plays the titular lead, who escapes from one of the most guarded prison cells at Chennai central jail and remains elusive from the clutches of Indian law.

In a special gesture, the trailer was also officially launched in sign language for the members of the deaf community. Besides its release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the film will also enjoy an official release in the sign language as well.

Commenting on the kind gesture displayed by the film’s team, Teja shares, “Firstly, I am honored that our film will also be released in sign language, allowing everyone to witness the dedication and training that went into preparing for my character, Tiger. We hope it translates well on the big screen, and audiences appreciate the story of India’s Biggest Thief.”

Nupur, who marks her official screen debut with the film, shares her excitement about starring in a multi-starrer, built on a grand scale. “It’s an absolute pleasure for me to debut as a lead with this action-packed drama film, opposite Ravi Teja sir. He truly is one of the most selfless persons I've come across in my life and I couldn’t have asked for a more gratifying opportunity.”

Director Vamsee shared how the process of making this film took over five years and while he did not mention any direct references, he maintains that the film’s idea is derived from a true story. He says, “There is a reason why the film says that it is based on ‘true rumours’. There was an actual thief, who lived the life that we are portraying in TNR. I shall not reveal much but when you will see the film at the time of release, you will know for yourself.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher adds further heft to the film with his presence. Speaking about his experience of working in the film, he shares, “My character in the film is extremely complex and layered, making it highly challenging.”

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal of The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 fame, Tiger Nageswara Rao releases across cinemas from October 20 onwards.

