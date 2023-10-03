PHOTOS: Ravi Teja In Mumbai For Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023

South star Ravi Teja arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for the trailer launch of his next, Tiger Nageswara Rao

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was greeted with a thunder of applause by his fans and the media

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was seen posing with the team of the film, including Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, and others

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who plays a key role in the film, also graced the trailer launch

Ravi Teja landed in the city on Tuesday morning

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He received a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport and was hounded by people for photos

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He interacted with the paparazzi and was all smiles as they clicked him

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The film is set to release in cinemas on October 20, 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

An Evening In Paris Ft Mouni Roy
Find out More