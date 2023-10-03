PHOTOS: Ravi Teja In Mumbai For Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
South star Ravi Teja arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for the trailer launch of his next, Tiger Nageswara Rao
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was greeted with a thunder of applause by his fans and the media
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was seen posing with the team of the film, including Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, and others
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who plays a key role in the film, also graced the trailer launch
Ravi Teja landed in the city on Tuesday morning
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He received a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport and was hounded by people for photos
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He interacted with the paparazzi and was all smiles as they clicked him
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The film is set to release in cinemas on October 20, 2023
Photo by Varinder Chawla
