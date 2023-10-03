An Evening In Paris Ft Mouni Roy

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Actress Mouni Roy recently returned from an exotic Paris vacation
She was accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar and the two were seen indulging in some cute PDA in the city of love
Mouni strutted around Paris in a little black dress with a stylised white collar
She was also accompanied by her friends in the city
Mouni has been treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself from Paris
When not travelling, the actress is often found trotting around the globe with the love of her life
While in Paris, Mouni also posed against the breathtaking full moon in a pretty white dress
She also dropped glimpses of her luxurious stay in the city
