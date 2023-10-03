Vaani Kapoor Flaunts Her Curves In Vibrant Monokini

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Actress Vaani Kapoor set the gram on fire after she dropped a sultry picture of herself in a vibrant monokini
The actress is often seen flaunting her washboard abs and curves on her social media handle
A few days ago, she raised temperature when she dropped a hot picture of herself in a bralette and unbuttoned jeans
Vaani has nearly 8 million followers on social media and she makes sure to keep them entertained with her stunning photos
Vaani is a queen when it comes to bikinis and beach wear and this picture is a proof
On the work front, Vaani will be next seen in the OTT show Mandala Murders
She also has Sarvagunn Sampanna in her kitty with Ishwak Singh
Thanks For Reading!