Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Step Out For Dinner Date In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 02, 2023

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted enjoying a dinner date in the city on Sunday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple stepped out and enjoyed a scrumptious meal on Sunday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were papped outside a swanky restaurant in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Arjun was seen wearing a sweatshirt and pants with white sneakers

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malaika kept it casual in a black tank top and blue jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple was all smiles as they stepped out of the restaurant after their dinner date and were seen making a quick exit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

