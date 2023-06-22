Gayatri Bhardwaj On Debuting In Tiger Nageshwara Rao: I’m Playing A Completely Different Character, You Won't Be Able To Recognise Me

Gayatri Bhardwaj is riding high on the success of her latest web show Highway Love that sees her team up with her Ishq Express co-star Ritvik Sahore, for the second time. She is all set to mark her big-screen debut in the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao opposite Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, later this year. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive interaction.

Sharing how she holds an organic dynamic with Ritvik, Gayatri states, “Ritvik is such a graceful person and actor, he did not make me feel like we don't know each other and we just came on the same page very, very quickly even during Ishq Express. And that also has a lot to do with our director, who never differentiated between us. It's just so easy to work with him. We complement each other very well.”

A still from Highway Love

As a professional who has begun her career in acting through the digital medium, Gayatri talks about the opportunities in the digital space. “My way of looking at it is slightly different. I feel the roles are not limited, there’s a plethora of roles. What is missing are the talented actors viewing them as good roles.”

She adds, “You have to trust the director as well. It's your job as an actor to deliver. The show will become a super hit just by you being a good actor. There is so much work available, but we need to identify that. We need to not undermine that.”

Gayatri Bhardwaj | Instagram

Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, she reveals, “I’m ecstatic. We’ve been shooting for this film for the last one year and a lot of work has been put into it. There is so much at stake. I feel the pressure increases a lot on the lead actors and the director, but I’m very fortunate that the pressure is not on me yet because I’m debuting.”

Further opening up about the film, she explains, “I’m sure that people are going to love this project because there’s such great action and storyline. Teja sir plays a Robin Hood figure, who does everything right by the people, but he’s also a thief. So, there’s a lot in this story that people are going to love watching.”

Speaking about her role in it, she concludes, “I’m playing a completely different character. You won't be able to recognise me. So, I’m wearing a simple cotton sari with no makeup, no bun. It’s a very deglamorised character because the universe of the film is set in Telangana during the 1970s.”