Highway Love Web Review: This Ritvik Sahore-Gayatri Bhardwaj Starrer Is Too Simplistic But Charming

Director: Sahir Raza

Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Gayatri Bhardwaj

Where: Streaming on Amazon Mini TV

Rating: 3 stars

When it’s not all about blazing guns and raging testosterone, Indian web does take a breather with formulaic, run-off-the-mill romance that brings in a relatively huge respite from the onslaught of gunshots and cuss words.

Fresh on the block is the latest OTT offering Highway Love, starring emerging fresh faces Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj.

Directed by Sahir Raza, credited for his successful web outings with A.I.SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend, Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and The Married Woman, Highway Love, a four-episode mini-series is about two conflicted and confused young adults who meet at a juncture in life when they feel stuck and directionless. Inayat, (Gayatri) a feisty, confident young woman, is stranded in the middle of the Mumbai-Pune expressway, when her selfish and insensitive boyfriend asks her to get out of the car, following a verbal duel. She walks her way down the road till she runs into Kartik aka Dhundhun (Ritvik), an awkward young man, whose car has broken down in the middle of the road, owing to a tyre puncture. She offers to fix it and he, in return, drives her down to Pune, so that she could attend the concert of her favourite band. Friendship begins and eventually, love, longing and healing follow.

A still from the show

Written by Siddharth Hirwe and Riya Poojary, the story attempts to explore how it takes a few moments of good company to heal years of trauma and hurt. But the screenplay is a tad bit simplistic in execution.

The larger messaging of the story borders on being problematic. For instance, the very introduction of Inayat and Kartik, where she offers to fix the tyre, turns out to be symbolic in nature. Like she will eventually fix the guy, as well. Which is worrisome considering love and dating in the modern day and age.

On the brighter side, the story does utilise the opportunity of addressing the awkwardness one goes through when they meet someone, considerably way above their league. Or how does ghosting hamper one’s social confidence. Four episodes are too short a window to deliver a compelling narrative, but the intent to explore relatively, lesser explored themes in the blossoming of a relationship is notable. Although, the few instances of brand placements in the series are laughably far from subtle.

Despite the occasional bumps, Highway Love makes for a light-hearted, quick watch, due to the credit of its leads, who share an infectious chemistry. Ritvik makes Kartik likeable, despite his occasionally sketchy behaviour because his awkwardness stands true. Same goes for Gayatri, whose confused state of mind becomes a tightrope walk for her to either be accepted or dismissed.

If you do have the luxury of time and are looking for something that’s strictly candy floss entertainment, then Highway Love is a decent bet.