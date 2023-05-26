Actor-Politician Ravi Kishan, Avneet Kaur, Ritvik Sahore, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Prashant Narayanan, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jayesh V. Kardak Attend Manish Tiwary’s Chidiakhana’s Press Conference

New Delhi (India), May 25: Chidiakhana, the highly anticipated film directed by Manish Tiwary, held a press conference today where the star-studded cast, including Ravi Kishan, Avneet Kaur, Ritvik Sahore, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Annjjan Srivastava, and Prashant Narayan, interacted with the media and discussed their roles and experiences in the film. The event took place amidst great enthusiasm and excitement for the upcoming theatrical release of Chidiakhana on June 2.

Director Manish Tiwary expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the cast and crew. Despite facing numerous challenges during the film’s production, Chidiakhana is a project fuelled by passion and dedication. Tiwary stated, “Chidiakhana a labour of love. All my stars are happy watching Chidiakhana’s official trailer launch. I am also quite happy to know that they are eagerly awaiting Chidiakhana’s theatrical release on June 2.”

Actor Ravi Kishan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, spoke highly of director Manish Tiwary’s unwavering commitment to bringing Chidiakhana to the silver screen. Kishan remarked, “Chidiakhana is director Manish Tiwary’s brainchild, which has overcome numerous obstacles to reach fruition. As a part of the film, I have personally witnessed the sacrifices made by director Manish Tiwary during its creation.” The actor went on to describe the plot, stating that Chidiakhana revolves around a teenager who moves in from the heart of the Bihar to Mumbai’s overcrowded chawl and overcomes awe-inspiring challenges making his mark in the city through his passion for football. He discovers his inner tiger and promotes team spirit, turning his enemies into friends. Kishan concluded his remarks by urging families to visit theatres and watch Chidiakhana, as he believes the film will serve as an inspiration for young children and adults alike.

Chidiakhana promises to be an inspiring and engaging movie that resonates with audiences across all age groups. With its relatable characters and moving storyline, the film aims to capture the essence of unity and triumph against all odds. As the release date draws near, the anticipation for Chidiakhana continues to grow.

Watch out for Chidiakhana in theatres, this June 2.

