Jee Karda Web Review: The Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Upends The Notion Of 'Friends Forever'

Director: Arunima Sharma

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, Samvedna Suwalka, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakkar

Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 3 stars

Back in 1999, American singer/songwriter Vitamin C released her single 'Graduation' that eventually grew to become a cult friendship anthem, celebrating the phenomenon called 'friends forever'. Cut to 2023, director Arunima Sharma takes to the long-format narrative to question and upend this notion, forcing us to think, is 'forever' for real or a lie we tell ourselves?

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Sharma's latest web offering 'Jee Karda' is a tale of seven childhood friends and a deep-rooted friendship that is put through the trials and tribulations of life. Lavanya (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Rishab (Suhail Nayyar) have always been the adored couple of their group. A drunk marriage proposal gets them to rethink the possibilities of love and companionship in their equation. Arjun or AG (Aashim Gulati) is a celebrated musician, who has a massive fan following but struggles with unresolved daddy issues. Preet (Anya Singh) is a counsellor who is deliberating her chances in love. Shahid (Hussain Dalal) struggles to grapple with his social standing. Melroy (Sayan Banerjee) is stuck in a circle of acceptance and abuse, while Sheetal (Samvedna Suwalka) aspires for space in her marriage with Sameer (Malhar Thakkar). Spanning across eight episodes, cut between 30-40 minutes each, the show explores how these seven friends are personalities apart yet put together perfectly. Can they rise above their adversities and the complexities of close-knit dynamics?

A still from the show

On paper, the idea appears tried and tested. Frankly, there are enough movies and shows that explore the multiple facets of modern young friendship and love. But Sharma makes a bold attempt to address the delusion that we almost trap ourselves into, when it comes to friends. Seldom do we raise pertinent questions about one's intent and purpose in an equation. As a rare exception, the show perfectly demonstrates how friends can become our most reliable clutches and how selfish and presumptuous can we become, in the bargain. While certain aspects about the show, especially the production design and the costumes threaten to disconnect us from the characters, the emotions are familiar. You'll find yourselves and your friends in each of these characters and that is what works in favour of the show, largely. Secondly, the show is backed by a fairly competent musical score by Sachin-Jigar.

A still from the show

The performances elevate the viewing experience further. Tamannaah, whose filmography has sadly been much about playing the hero's love interest, appears determined to change the perception about herself as a performer. With 'Jee Karda', the promise of an evolved actor shows. She is ably complimented by Suhail and Aashim, who are cast as the sincere and committed boyfriend and the arrogant musician, respectively. Anya as the well-meaning counsellor, who is confused about her prospects in love, balances her dilemma well. But, you'll find yourself perplexed over picking the more nuanced act between Hussain, Sayan and Samvedna. As the angst-ridden Shahid, Hussain paints a picture of strength, without ever reducing himself to a pitiable person. As Melroy, Sayan portrays the trauma that follows having suffered abuse, for long. Samvedna as Sheetal comes across as the apt voice of reason in a group of friends, the one who silently endures but never lets anyone in on what perturbs her.

Despite the fairly predictable tropes and occasional frivolity, 'Jee Karda' is an ideal binge with your friends, incase you plan a watch party, this weekend.