 Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth

Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth

It was earlier reported that Tamannaah agreed to perform but demanded Rs 5 crore, leaving the director disappointed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently reacted to reports stating that she demanded a huge pay cheque for a dance number in Balakrishna's NBK108. The film is being helmed by Anil Ravipudu.

Ahead of her Cannes appearance, Tamannaah took to her official Twitter account and called the reports 'baseless'.

Tamannaah reacts to baseless reports

"I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations," the actress tweeted.

Several reports earlier stated that filmmaker Anil Ravipudu reportedly approached Tamannaah to perform a special song in his film NBK108 with Balakrishna. Apparently, she agreed to perform but demanded Rs 5 crore, leaving the director disappointed.

Over the last few days, Tamannaah has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Vijay Varma. Reportedly, she is also all set to walk the Cannes red carpet for the second time.

Read Also
Amid dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia, Gulshan Devaiah teases Dahaad co-star Vijay Varma:...
article-image

Tamannaah's upcoming projects

The actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film Bholaa Shankar in Switzerland. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh.

She will also make her Malayalam debut opposite Dileep and is also a part of the Tamil movie, Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and more.

Tamannaah will also share screen space with Vijay Varma for the first time in the anthology 'Lust Stories 2'.

Read Also
WATCH: Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma enjoy cosy dinner date in Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth

Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win: 'It brings me to tears of joy even today'

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win: 'It brings me to tears of joy even today'

Muslim activists disrupt The Kerala Story screening in UK, engage in heated argument with viewers;...

Muslim activists disrupt The Kerala Story screening in UK, engage in heated argument with viewers;...

Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor: 10 Bollywood actors launched/mentored...

Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor: 10 Bollywood actors launched/mentored...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar opposes Salman Khan’s luxury hotel project citing privacy...

FPJ Dialogue: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar opposes Salman Khan’s luxury hotel project citing privacy...