Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently reacted to reports stating that she demanded a huge pay cheque for a dance number in Balakrishna's NBK108. The film is being helmed by Anil Ravipudu.

Ahead of her Cannes appearance, Tamannaah took to her official Twitter account and called the reports 'baseless'.

Tamannaah reacts to baseless reports

"I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations," the actress tweeted.

Several reports earlier stated that filmmaker Anil Ravipudu reportedly approached Tamannaah to perform a special song in his film NBK108 with Balakrishna. Apparently, she agreed to perform but demanded Rs 5 crore, leaving the director disappointed.

Over the last few days, Tamannaah has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Vijay Varma. Reportedly, she is also all set to walk the Cannes red carpet for the second time.

Tamannaah's upcoming projects

The actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film Bholaa Shankar in Switzerland. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh.

She will also make her Malayalam debut opposite Dileep and is also a part of the Tamil movie, Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and more.

Tamannaah will also share screen space with Vijay Varma for the first time in the anthology 'Lust Stories 2'.