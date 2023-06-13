Tamannaah Bhatia Admits Dating Vijay Varma: 'He’s My Happy Place' |

For the last few months, the speculation was rife that actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating. They were spotted together on multiple occasions. Now, the actress who will be sharing screen space with Varma finally revealed that she is dating her co-star and that he is her happy place.

International Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories is back with its second edition and features Tamannaah and Vijay together.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Tamannaah said, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

Bhatia and Varma's relationship came to light after a video went viral in which they could be seen cosying up and hugging each other at a popular restaurant in Goa.

Speaking about Vijay and what attracts her to him, she said, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone.”

“If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically. The series will be out on Netflix.