IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Notification For 362 Posts Released; Check Pay Scale And Other Details Here

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 | mha.gov.in/en

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: The official notification for the IB MTS recruitment 2025 has been released by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which is functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The online applications for the IB MTS recruitment 2025 will be accepted on the official MHA website at mha.gov.in/en from November 22 until December 14, 2025.

The recruitment process consists of a written examination followed by document verification for shortlisted candidates.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment aims to fill 362 openings for Multi-Tasking Staff (General) (MTS (G)) positions across India. This is a Group 'C', non-gazetted, non-ministerial appointment in the General Central Service with an all-India transfer liability. The state-wise distribution is as follows:

1. Agartala: 6

2. Ahmedabad: 6

3. Aizawl: 11

4. Amritsar: 11

5. Bengaluru: 4

6. Bhopal: 11

7. Bhubaneswar: 7

8. Chandigarh: 7

9. Chennai: 10

10. Dehradun: 8

11. Delhi / IB Hqrs: 108

12. Gangtok: 10

13. Guwahati: 10

14. Hyderabad: 6

15. Itanagar: 25

16. Jammu: 7

17. Kalimpong: 3

18. Kohima: 6

19. Kolkata: 1

20. Leh: 12

21. Lucknow: 6

22. Meerut: 12

23. Mumbai: 17

24. Nagpur: 4

25. Panaji: 2

26. Patna: 6

27. Raipur: 4

28. Ranchi: 4

29. Shillong: 7

30. Shimla: 5

31. Siliguri: 5

32. Srinagar: 14

33. Trivandrum: 3

34. Varanasi: 3

35. Vijayawada: 9

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in/en.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and then select the IB MTS 2025 notification link.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to register with their personal details and then create a login ID and password.

Step 4: After this, fill out the application form carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

Selected candidates will be paid on a Level-1 scale (Rs. 18,000 - 56,900), plus any applicable central government allowances. In addition, a Special Security Allowance of 20% of basic pay is available, offering additional financial benefits.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must have achieved matriculation or a comparable qualification from a recognised board. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of December 14, 2025. According to government laws, age relaxation applies to designated categories. This recruitment offers a solid work opportunity with central government benefits.