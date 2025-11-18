 NIOS Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Revised Datesheet Out; Check Details Here
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released a revised datesheet for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams after rescheduling papers in Bihar due to assembly elections and logistical concerns. The updated timetable includes revised exam dates for Bihar, Odisha’s Nuapada district, and select subjects nationwide.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
NIOS Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Revised Datesheet Out | Canva

NIOS Board Exams: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) issued an updated timetable for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2026. NIOS rescheduled board exams in Bihar due to the Bihar Assembly Elections and other administrative and logistical issues.

NIOS Board Exams: Revised dates

The amended timetable now includes altered exam dates for Bihar, Odisha's Nuapada, and a handful of exam dates for students from throughout the country.

a. Only Bihar: 29 November 2025 (Saturday)

1. Senior Secondary: Biology (314), Introduction to Law (338), Military History (375) — 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

2. Secondary: Accountancy (320), Urdu (206), Sanskrit (209), Bodh Darshan (241) — 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

b. Bihar and Nuapada (Odisha): 1 December 2025 (Monday)

1. Secondary: Indian Sign Language (230) — 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

2. Senior Secondary: Mathematics (311), Veda Adhyayan (345) — 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Direct link for the notification

c. All India: 2 December 2025 (Tuesday)

1. Secondary: English (202) — 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

2. Senior Secondary: Physics (312) — 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

NIOS Board: How to download the revised exam schedule?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Important Links' and then opt for the notification option.

Step 3: Next, click on the 'Notification regarding the exam dates for the theory exams postponed due to elections in the state of Bihar and other administrative reasons' link.

Step 4: After this, the revised datesheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the notification and take a printout of the same for further reference.

About the NIOS Board

The NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) is an autonomous board under the Ministry of Education, offering flexible, open-distance learning for secondary, senior secondary, and vocational courses to learners nationwide.

