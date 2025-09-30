Jodhpur: ABVP Office Bearer Poonam Bhati Caught Cheating In MA Exam; NSUI Demands Action

ABVP office bearer Poonam Bhati was caught cheating in an MA Hindi second-semester exam at Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur | X

Jodhpur News: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office bearer Poonam Bhati was caught cheating in an MA Hindi second-semester exam at Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur on September 29. She was caught using a mobile phone while sitting for the examination. An invigilator immediately took her to the examination control room and had her answer sheet impounded and replaced. Both Bhati and another student involved were reported for violating university examination rules.

NSUI demand strict action

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) demanded the removal of Bhati from the position and demand for strict action against her. NSUI district president for Jodhpur, Bablu Solanki, organised a protest outside the university campus calling for accountability. The scandal has questioned the credibility of student unions and the exam system. It is being reported that the university authorities might have tried to cover up the issue.

Hanuman Beniwal's tweet

Regarding this issue, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal tweeted on X. In the post he wrote (in Hindi), "First, the granddaughter of Rajasthan government's Law Minister Jogaram Patel was caught cheating at MBM University in Jodhpur, and now Poonam Bhati, the state minister of BJP's own student organisation ABVP, has been caught cheating at Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur. The entire BJP is working to suppress this matter using the power of the government. My question to my state's Chief Minister, Shri @BhajanlalBjp, is: Did your party attempt to suppress the case involving the Law Minister's granddaughter? What will be your party's stance now regarding this matter?"

पहले जोधपुर स्थित MBM यूनिवर्सिटी में राजस्थान सरकार के विधि मंत्री जोगाराम पटेल की पौत्री नकल करते हुए पकड़ी गई और अब भाजपा के ही छात्र संघठन ABVP की प्रांत मंत्री पूनम भाटी जोधपुर स्थित जय नारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय में नकल करते हुए पकड़ी गई,सत्ता के दम पर इस मामले को दबाने के… — HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) September 29, 2025

About Poonam Bhati

Bhati, who is from Jhinjhinyali village of Jaisalmer district, had already been a representative of Rajasthan in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi under the National Service Scheme (NSS). Her role in this cheating case has evoked widespread attention, with political leaders and student unions demanding transparency and strict actions to ensure academic integrity.