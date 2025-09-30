'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral

Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque | X

Viral Post: A cheque drawn by the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat, in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral because of the evident spelling mistakes. The cheque dated September 25 was not accepted by the bank as it contained several errors in the amount written.

The cheque was for ₹7,616, but in words, it was written "Saven Thursday six Harendra sixty rupees only." "Saven" was used to refer to "seven," "Thursday" for "thousand," "Harendra" for "hundred," and "sixty" for "sixteen." All these mistakes made the cheque invalid in the bank.

A cheque written by Principal of a Govt Senior Sec School in Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh bounced due to incomprehensiblity! He wrote a cheque for

"Saven Thursday six Harendra sixty rupees only"

According to the local media reports, the cheque, dated September 25, was meant for a Mid-Day Meal worker but drew attention due to errors, even though it bore the principal’s signature and stamp. The principal later explained that the worker had filled out the cheque, which was then returned by the bank.

The Education Department is already getting a lot of flak for not having enough teachers, not having enough resources, and not getting better learning outcomes. This episode has made things worse. There are more and more calls for an investigation into how this mistake happened, even if officials haven't made an official statement yet.