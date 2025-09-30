 'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral

'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral

A ₹7,616 cheque from a Himachal school principal went viral for spelling errors like "Saven Thursday six Harendra sixty," making it invalid. Netizens mocked it, raising calls for an investigation.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque | X

Viral Post: A cheque drawn by the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Ronhat, in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral because of the evident spelling mistakes. The cheque dated September 25 was not accepted by the bank as it contained several errors in the amount written.

The cheque was for ₹7,616, but in words, it was written "Saven Thursday six Harendra sixty rupees only." "Saven" was used to refer to "seven," "Thursday" for "thousand," "Harendra" for "hundred," and "sixty" for "sixteen." All these mistakes made the cheque invalid in the bank.

According to the local media reports, the cheque, dated September 25, was meant for a Mid-Day Meal worker but drew attention due to errors, even though it bore the principal’s signature and stamp. The principal later explained that the worker had filled out the cheque, which was then returned by the bank.

Netizens reaction

FPJ Shorts
Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals
Adani Electricity Provides 653 Temporary Power Connections To Navratri & Durga Puja Pandals
Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Independently
Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Independently
New F&O Rules From October 1, Here's How SEBI’s Stricter Norms Will Impact Your Trading Strategy?
New F&O Rules From October 1, Here's How SEBI’s Stricter Norms Will Impact Your Trading Strategy?
CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled For January 18
CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled For January 18

As soon as the post went viral on social media, netizens started commenting on the post. One user said, "Cheque payment dhyan se lena bro."

Read Also
Schools Festival Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise Schedule For Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti & Durga Puja...
article-image

The Education Department is already getting a lot of flak for not having enough teachers, not having enough resources, and not getting better learning outcomes. This episode has made things worse. There are more and more calls for an investigation into how this mistake happened, even if officials haven't made an official statement yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled For January 18

CEED & UCEED 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Exam Scheduled For January 18

ICAI Releases Mock Test Series Schedule For CA Final And Intermediate January 2026 Exams

ICAI Releases Mock Test Series Schedule For CA Final And Intermediate January 2026 Exams

'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's...

'Student Sacrificed For Congress' Commission Arson': JDS Slams Congress Over 22-Year-Old Girl's...

Schools Festival Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise Schedule For Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti & Durga Puja...

Schools Festival Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise Schedule For Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti & Durga Puja...

Primary School Teachers Across Tamil Nadu To Undergo Fresh Training Under 'Ennum Ezhuthum'...

Primary School Teachers Across Tamil Nadu To Undergo Fresh Training Under 'Ennum Ezhuthum'...