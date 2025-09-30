 Schools Festival Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise Schedule For Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti & Durga Puja Here
Schools across state will observe festival holidays in early October 2025. Dates vary by state and district, with breaks for Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, and regional celebrations.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Schools Festival Holiday 2025 | Canva

Schools Festival Holiday 2025: Holiday calendars differ according to state, district, and type of school. Extended breaks are given by some states for festival celebrations, while others have normal school calendars. Dates should be verified with the respective schools by parents and students to prevent confusion.

The state-wise holidays are:

Uttar Pradesh

District-wise, there is a varying pattern of shutdowns in schools, with most of them shutting down from September 27 to account for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Schools are likely to reopen after October 2. Parents can inquire from schools about exact dates.

In observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared October 7, 2025, a holiday for government offices, colleges, and schools.

Maharashtra

Some districts have Dussehra holidays on September 29, with some extra closures on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti. Schools in Palghar remained closed because of heavy rain. Opening dates vary among districts.

West Bengal

Durga Puja is the largest festival of the state. Schools will be closed from September 26 to October 6, and the schools were also closed on September 24-25 because of the heavy rain and flood in Kolkata and the surrounding areas. The classes will be resumed after October 6, providing students and teachers with enough time to indulge in festival celebrations.

Telangana

Schools were shut down on September 21 and will resume classes from October 3, coinciding with state academic schedules and local Dussehra festivities.

Delhi

The Directorate of Education declared a break from September 29 to October 1. Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra on October 2. Schools will resume classes on October 3. Private schools have the same schedules, with slight differences.

Andhra Pradesh

Government schools will close from September 22 to October 2, 2025. The long break came after Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) urged HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

Karnataka

The Dasara holiday period this year spans from September 20 to October 6, giving students and staff nearly 17 days off to celebrate the festival and participate in related cultural events.

