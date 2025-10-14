 IIT-Kharagpur Encourages Students To Share Suggestions On Academic Policies
IIT-Kharagpur’s student body, Technology Students Gymkhana, has launched a feedback drive to gather students’ views on academic and administrative measures, including attendance policies. The responses will remain confidential. The institute director emphasized that student input is vital for policy improvements and holistic development.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
IIT-Kharagpur Encourages Students To Share Suggestions On Academic Policies | Image: Official Website

Kolkata: The students' representative body of IIT-Kharagpur has started a feedback drive among students about the academic and administrative steps taken by the authorities, including attendance policies, an institute official said on Monday.

The 'Technology Students Gymkhana', the representative body of students, has started emailing online forms among the campus community, seeking their "constructive feedback" about "attendance policies" adopted by the institute.

The feedback is aimed at getting students' review of the ongoing system and eliciting their views on improvement, the official said.

The response of the students will be confidential, he said.

IIT-Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said feedback from the students is crucial to arrive at any new initiative, which will be helpful for the holistic development of students.

"We are open to any constructive suggestion, which will be discussed at the highest decision-making body of IIT-Kharagpur. Any opinion from students about their issues, including attendance issues, is welcome," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

