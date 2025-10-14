 SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Answer Key Expected To Be Issued On This Date; Here's How To Download
SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Answer Key Expected To Be Issued On This Date; Here's How To Download

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The SSC is expected to release the CGL Tier 1 2025 provisional answer key on October 15. Candidates can download it from the official website and raise objections online, if needed, by paying ₹100 per question with valid supporting evidence. The final answer key will be published after reviewing all objections and will be used to calculate exam results.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 | Image: Canva

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam tomorrow, October 15, 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the test will be able to view the answer key on the official website at ssc.gov.in and submit their objections if they notice any errors.

Objection Window and Submission Process

With the publication of the provisional answer key, the objection window will also open, and candidates will be able to submit online representations against any answer. Every objection will attract a fee per question, which will not be refundable. Valid supporting evidence should also be submitted by the candidates to back their claims.

Review and Finalisation

All objections will also be examined in detail by subject matter specialists, and the final key will be released after detailed scrutiny. The Commission's objection decision will be final, and the final key will be employed to determine scores and announce the Tier 1 exam results.

SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam saw an appearance of around 13.5 lakh candidates of 28 lakh applicants. The examination was held at 255 centres in 126 cities across the country.

article-image

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their required details on the portal, such as date of birth and password

Step 4: The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

