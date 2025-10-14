SSC GD Constable PET Result 2025 Declared; Over 1.26 Lakh Qualify For Medical Test

SSC GD Constable PET Result 2025 | Official Notification

SSC GD Result 2025: The results for GD Constable 2025 PET/PST have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website at ssc.gov.in. The process is meant to recruit 53,690 positions, out of which 48,320 are for male candidates and 5,370 are for female candidates in different Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and institutions.

1.26 Lakh Candidates Clear PET/PST

As many as 1,26,736 candidates have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). These candidates are now eligible to take part in the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV) processes.

Force-Wise Recruitment Drive

The recruitment is being held for various forces and organisations, such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

Cut Off Marks |

Category-Wise Qualification Information

Among the total shortlisted candidates:

-13,073 female candidates (21 under special categories included) have passed the test.

-1,13,311 male candidates (331 of whom are under special categories) have qualified.

Also, the results of certain candidates have been kept pending, and 45 female candidates have been temporarily declared unfit.

Participation Details

Out of the 3,94,121 shortlisted candidates for PET/PST on the basis of Computer-Based Examination (CBE), 2,59,359 attended, and 1,34,762 candidates were absent.

Next Stage: DME and DV Rounds

Shortlisted candidates will now be taken through the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV). The Commission will issue subsequent details and the final merit list once these processes are completed.

SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: The SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 PDF and save it for future reference.

SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 PDF Direct Link