WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2025 Result | Official Website

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the WBJEE 2025 results. Candidates who took the entrance exam can check and download the WBJEE 2025 Result at wbjeeb.nic.in.

"View / Download Rank Card for WBJEE 2025 has been made available," reads the official website.

In order to access the WBJEE 2025 result, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal.

The rank card will contain important details such as the candidate’s score, rank, and qualifying status, and will be required during counselling and admission procedures.

The board has also issued the WBJEE final answer key 2025 PDF. Candidates can download the PDF from the official website.

What's Next?

The WBJEEB is expected to release the WBJEE 2025 counselling dates shortly. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will be required to take part in the counselling process to secure admission into participating institutes.

During counselling, seat allotment will be carried out based on multiple factors including the candidate’s rank, category, choice of colleges/courses, and seat availability. Applicants are advised to keep their documents ready and regularly check the official website for updates on the counselling schedule and registration process.

WBJEE Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Section

Step 3: Click on the link WBJEE Result 2025

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the application ID and date of birth on the portal

Step 5: The WBJEE Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the WBJEE Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference

WBJEE 2025 Result Direct Link