WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Out: Aniruddha Chakrabarti Bags Rank 1; Check Toppers' Names Here

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the WBJEE 2025 results and final answer key. Along with the results, the board has also announced the WBJEE 2025 toppers' names and ranks. Here, candidates can check the WBJEE 2025 toppers list and names.
Aniruddha Chakrabarti has emerged as the WBJEE 2025 topper, securing Rank 1, followed by Samyajyoti Biswas at Rank 2 and Dishaanth Basu at Rank 3, completing the top three positions in this year’s exam.
WBJEE 2025 Toppers List
Rank 1 – Aniruddha Chakrabarti
School: Don Bosco School, Park Circus
Board: CISCE
Rank 2 – Samyajyoti Biswas
School: Kalyani Central Model School, Kalyani
Board: CBSE
Rank 3 – Dishaanth Basu
School: Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata
Board: CBSE
Rank 4 – Aritro Ray
School: Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata
Board: CBSE
Rank 5 – Trishanjit Doloi
School: PURV International School, Durgapur
Board: CBSE
Rank 6 – Sagnik Patra
School: Midnapore Collegiate School, Midnapore
Board: WBCHSE
Rank 7 – Sambit Mukhopadhyay
School: Burdwan Model School, Purba Bardhaman
Board: CBSE
Rank 8 – Archisman Nandy
School: DAV Model School, Kharagpur
Board: CBSE
Rank 9 – Pratik Dhanuka
School: Delhi Public School, Rajarhat, Kolkata
Board: CISCE
Rank 10 – Arka Banerjee
School: Burdwan Municipal High School, Purba Bardhaman
Board: WBCHSE
The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27 in two shifts, the first from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the WBJEE 2025 counselling schedule soon. Qualified candidates must participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission into various participating institutes across the state. Seat allotment will be based on ranks, preferences, categories, and availability.
Meanwhile, the portal for uploading caste certificates (SC, ST, and OBC) was open from August 18 to August 21, 2025. Candidates were required to upload valid documents within this window to ensure proper category verification during the counselling process.