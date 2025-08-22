WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Out: Aniruddha Chakrabarti Bags Rank 1; Check Toppers' Names Here

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List | File Image

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the WBJEE 2025 results and final answer key. Along with the results, the board has also announced the WBJEE 2025 toppers' names and ranks. Here, candidates can check the WBJEE 2025 toppers list and names.

Aniruddha Chakrabarti has emerged as the WBJEE 2025 topper, securing Rank 1, followed by Samyajyoti Biswas at Rank 2 and Dishaanth Basu at Rank 3, completing the top three positions in this year’s exam.

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List

Rank 1 – Aniruddha Chakrabarti

School: Don Bosco School, Park Circus

Board: CISCE

Rank 2 – Samyajyoti Biswas

School: Kalyani Central Model School, Kalyani

Board: CBSE

Rank 3 – Dishaanth Basu

School: Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata

Board: CBSE

Rank 4 – Aritro Ray

School: Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata

Board: CBSE

Rank 5 – Trishanjit Doloi

School: PURV International School, Durgapur

Board: CBSE

Rank 6 – Sagnik Patra

School: Midnapore Collegiate School, Midnapore

Board: WBCHSE

Rank 7 – Sambit Mukhopadhyay

School: Burdwan Model School, Purba Bardhaman

Board: CBSE

Rank 8 – Archisman Nandy

School: DAV Model School, Kharagpur

Board: CBSE

Rank 9 – Pratik Dhanuka

School: Delhi Public School, Rajarhat, Kolkata

Board: CISCE

Rank 10 – Arka Banerjee

School: Burdwan Municipal High School, Purba Bardhaman

Board: WBCHSE

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27 in two shifts, the first from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the second from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to announce the WBJEE 2025 counselling schedule soon. Qualified candidates must participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission into various participating institutes across the state. Seat allotment will be based on ranks, preferences, categories, and availability.

Meanwhile, the portal for uploading caste certificates (SC, ST, and OBC) was open from August 18 to August 21, 2025. Candidates were required to upload valid documents within this window to ensure proper category verification during the counselling process.