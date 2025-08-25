 Video: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Receives Grand Welcome By Students During Road Show In Lucknow
ANIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Video: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Receives Grand Welcome By Students During Road Show In Lucknow | PTI

Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to reach space, received a grand welcome from students during a road show in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday.

Students welcomed Group Captain Shukla to his hometown in Lucknow by waving the tricolour. Children showed enthusiasm and cheered for Shukla during the road show. He was headed to City Montessori School in Gomtinagar for a felicitation ceremony.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak received Shubhanshu Shukla at the Lucknow airport.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's Statement

Speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government has organised an event to honour Group Captain Shukla.

"The son of Lucknow and India, Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival is being awaited by the whole of Lucknow. We welcome our beloved as he comes home, and we feel proud of his achievements. Shubhanshu Shukla has shown a way to the world. The UP government has organised a big event to honour him today... He is an inspiration for the youth," he said.

Dy CM Pathak called it a "big day" for Lucknow as Shubhanshu Shukla returned after NASA's Axiom-4 space mission.

"Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, his mother stated that the entire family was visiting the airport to receive him, further stating that they were really excited to meet him after a long period of time.

"My son is coming home after 1.5 years. I am very happy and excited to meet him after so long. We will welcome him warmly. The entire family is going to the airport to welcome him..." the mother told ANI.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

