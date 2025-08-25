Video: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Receives Grand Welcome By Students During Road Show In Lucknow | PTI

Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to reach space, received a grand welcome from students during a road show in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday.

Students welcomed Group Captain Shukla to his hometown in Lucknow by waving the tricolour. Children showed enthusiasm and cheered for Shukla during the road show. He was headed to City Montessori School in Gomtinagar for a felicitation ceremony.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shares a warm moment with his family as he gets a rousing welcome in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/W2nKX1xBwm — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak received Shubhanshu Shukla at the Lucknow airport.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak's Statement

Speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government has organised an event to honour Group Captain Shukla.

"The son of Lucknow and India, Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival is being awaited by the whole of Lucknow. We welcome our beloved as he comes home, and we feel proud of his achievements. Shubhanshu Shukla has shown a way to the world. The UP government has organised a big event to honour him today... He is an inspiration for the youth," he said.

Dy CM Pathak called it a "big day" for Lucknow as Shubhanshu Shukla returned after NASA's Axiom-4 space mission.

VIDEO | "Glad to see the excitement among people," says Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla upon his arrival in his hometown, Lucknow.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/awD7jJAuiy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

#WATCH | Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla receives a rousing welcome from students and people of Lucknow who have gathered on both sides of the road, as his victory parade reaches Gomtinagar. pic.twitter.com/ZnQxTdxeNV — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

"Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, his mother stated that the entire family was visiting the airport to receive him, further stating that they were really excited to meet him after a long period of time.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to travel to space and the first to visit the International Space Station (ISS), has returned to his hometown following a landmark mission aboard Axiom Mission 4.



Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak… pic.twitter.com/H1brHdYBCa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Shubhashu Shukla's Father-in-law Brij Mohan Mishra says, "...Everyone has been waiting for a long time. Today is the day, and we are very happy and excited. All the preparations have been made..." pic.twitter.com/aBbfITfhab — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2025

"My son is coming home after 1.5 years. I am very happy and excited to meet him after so long. We will welcome him warmly. The entire family is going to the airport to welcome him..." the mother told ANI.

Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Delhi on August 17.

