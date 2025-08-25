 Mahindra SUV Swept Away In Strong River Currents As 2 Men Attempt Dangerous Stunt; Shocking Video Surfaces
In the video, a white Mahindra SUV can be seen trying to make its way across a fast-flowing river. Two men are visible, one driving and another positioned at the back of the vehicle. As the SUV pushes forward, the current quickly overpowers it. Within seconds, the car turns sideways and rolls once before being dragged further downstream.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Chandigarh: A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a Mahindra SUV being swept away by a strong river current after the driver attempted to cross a swollen river. The footage captures the exact moment the vehicle was pulled under the forceful waters, leaving viewers shocked at the dangerous attempt.

Viral Video Shows Dangerous Stunt

The driver is briefly seen leaning out of the vehicle moments before it flips over, but is not visible in the later frames. The individual at the back is seen climbing onto the vehicle after it regains some balance, desperately holding on as the SUV continues to be swept away.

The video is reportedly from Nayagaon near Chandigarh, though the authenticity of the claims remains unverified. At present, there are no confirmed details regarding the condition of the two men inside the vehicle, nor clarity on when exactly the video was recorded.

Meanwhile, in a separate but similar incident, a 22-year-old YouTuber was reported missing in Odisha after being swept away at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput district. The youth, identified as Sagar Tudu from Berhampur, had travelled to the site with a friend, Abhijit Behera from Cuttack, to shoot content for his YouTube channel.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred on Sunday afternoon while Sagar was filming reels using a drone camera. Authorities at the nearby Machakunda dam had released nearly 2,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area, after issuing alerts to residents downstream. The sudden surge in water left Sagar stranded on a rock midstream before he was swept away inside the waterfall. Eyewitnesses, including tourists and locals, reportedly made efforts to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

