 Elon Musk Launches New AI-Driven 'Macrohard' Company To Replicate Microsoft Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechElon Musk Launches New AI-Driven 'Macrohard' Company To Replicate Microsoft Services

Elon Musk Launches New AI-Driven 'Macrohard' Company To Replicate Microsoft Services

The name Macrohard playfully inverts Microsoft's moniker, swapping 'micro' for 'macro' and 'soft' for 'hard'. While the name is rather tongue-in-cheek, Musk emphasises that the initiative is quite serious and xAI is actively hiring for it.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk and Satya Nadella |

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and xAI, has introduced a fresh enterprise named 'Macrohard', designed to compete head-on with Microsoft's software operations through advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The name Macrohard playfully inverts Microsoft's moniker, swapping 'micro' for 'macro' and 'soft' for 'hard'. While the name is rather tongue-in-cheek, Musk emphasises that the initiative is quite serious and xAI is actively hiring for it.

In a recent announcement on the social platform X, Musk invited talent to join xAI in developing this 'purely AI software company.' He explained that since firms like Microsoft focus solely on software without producing hardware, AI could theoretically replicate their entire operations. "It's a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!" Musk stated in his post.

According to reports, xAI submitted a patent application to the US Patent and Trademark Office earlier this month, on August 1, under the Macrohard banner. The filing describes various AI-powered offerings, such as programs that generate human-like speech and text artificially, along with tools for creating, programming, executing, and enjoying video games via AI.

Read Also
Microsoft May Ask Employees To Work From Office 3 Days A Week
article-image

Musk had hinted at this concept in a prior X update last month, describing plans for an AI system that deploys numerous specialised agents for coding, image creation, video handling, and comprehension. These agents would collaborate and mimic human interactions within virtual environments to achieve top-tier results. He called it a "macro challenge" amid fierce rivalry.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
Mumbai Railway Police Hunt Vikas Shah Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Cousin And Dumping Body In Train Lavatory
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
When Childhood Becomes Survival: Silent Struggles Of Dharavi's Children
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers
'If PM Goes To Jail, He Will Resign': Amit Shah Says PM Modi Included Himself In Proposed Law To Sack Jailed Ministers
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Herself A 'Bad' Politician: 'Don't Care About Others' Opinions'
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Herself A 'Bad' Politician: 'Don't Care About Others' Opinions'

This move comes amid Musk's fluctuating dynamics with Microsoft and its leader, Satya Nadella. Musk has criticized Microsoft in connection with his legal action against OpenAI, alleging the AI firm shifted toward profits over its original goals. Conversely, the two executives engaged positively in May when xAI's Grok 3 AI models became accessible on Microsoft's Azure platform.

Musk has also cautioned that 'OpenAI could eat Microsoft alive', prompting a measured reply from Nadella. While Musk promotes upcoming versions of his Grok, claiming Grok 4 outshines rivals and Grok 5 is slated for release by year's end, Microsoft continues to integrate OpenAI's technology into products like Copilot for web services, GitHub, and Windows.

Macrohard represents Musk's latest push to disrupt traditional tech giants by harnessing AI to redefine software development and delivery. It remains to be seen whether Macrohard becomes an actual threat to Microsoft or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Looking To Integrate Google's Gemini AI Into Next-Gen Siri

Apple Looking To Integrate Google's Gemini AI Into Next-Gen Siri

Samsung to Launch First Smart Glasses Next Year, Aiming to Rival Meta’s AI Glasses

Samsung to Launch First Smart Glasses Next Year, Aiming to Rival Meta’s AI Glasses

Elon Musk Launches New AI-Driven 'Macrohard' Company To Replicate Microsoft Services

Elon Musk Launches New AI-Driven 'Macrohard' Company To Replicate Microsoft Services

TCS Layoffs: IT Labour Union Protests, Company Says Job Cuts Necessary To Be 'Future-Ready'

TCS Layoffs: IT Labour Union Protests, Company Says Job Cuts Necessary To Be 'Future-Ready'

Dream11 Parent Company Launches Dream Money App Following Online Gaming Ban, Offers FD And Gold...

Dream11 Parent Company Launches Dream Money App Following Online Gaming Ban, Offers FD And Gold...