'One Shouldn't Stretch It': Amit Shah On Speculations Around Jagdeep Dhankhar's Shock Resignation As Vice President | ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, August 25, downplayed speculation around Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation as Vice President, saying that the matter should not be "stretched too much".

His comments come days ahead the Vice President elections, scheduled for September 9.

#WATCH | On opposition raising questions about the resignation of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union HM Amit Shah says, "...'Baat ka batangad nahi banana chahiye' (don't make a fuss about it). Dhankhar ji was on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work… pic.twitter.com/jJGRMogynf — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

Shah Backs Dhankhar’s Tenure

According to a report by ANI, Shah said Dhankhar had performed his duties responsibly while holding the constitutional post. "Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work according to the constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something," Shah said.

Dhankhar stepped down last month, citing medical advice and the need to prioritise health. His decision, announced late in the evening on July 21 through the Vice President’s official handle, received a delayed response from the Centre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi issuing a statement more than 15 hours later. The gap fuelled speculation over what triggered the shock exit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vice Presidential Elections Ahead

According to ANI, sources earlier suggested Dhankhar had encouraged opposition leaders to push a motion in the Rajya Sabha for the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, who is linked to the cash-at-home row. The government, however, reportedly preferred such a move to originate in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently questioned the circumstances surrounding Dhankhar’s resignation, remarking, "Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So this is the time we’re living in."

With the Vice President’s post now vacant, the Election Commission (EC) has scheduled polls for next month. The NDA has put forward Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate, while the Opposition has nominated former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy.