 Schools In 19 Districts Of Rajasthan Closed Following Heavy Rain Alert
In view of the weather situation, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert in 16 districts of the state on Monday, prompting the administration to declare holidays in schools. As a precautionary step, government and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres in 19 districts, are closed for students for the day.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Schools In 19 Districts Of Rajasthan Closed Following Heavy Rain Alert | Image: Canva

Jaipur: Schools in 19 districts of Rajasthan were closed on Monday following a heavy rain alert. Continuous heavy rainfall has severely affected normal life in the state for the last two days.

In view of the weather situation, the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert in 16 districts of the state on Monday, prompting the administration to declare holidays in schools. As a precautionary step, government and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres in 19 districts, are closed for students for the day.

However, teachers and staff of schools and Anganwadis are required to attend work as usual.

According to official orders, schools will remain closed on Monday in Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Khairthal-Tijara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kotputli-Baharod, Sirohi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Udaipur and Sawai Madhopur.

Apart from these, holidays of multiple days have also been announced in other districts depending on weather conditions.

Schools will remain closed for three days in Tonk from Monday to Wednesday, while in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa, Nagaur and Didwana-Kuchaman, schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Khairthal-Tijara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kotputli-Baharod, Sirohi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Udaipur, and Sawai Madhopur are closed on Monday.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 16 districts.

An orange alert has been issued for Udaipur, Rajsamand and Sirohi, where very heavy rainfall is expected. A yellow alert has been declared for Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Pratapgarh, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali and Sri Ganganagar.

Authorities have urged people to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel in rain-affected areas.

The district administrations are keeping a close watch on the situation, and disaster management teams have been kept on standby to deal with any emergency.

With widespread rains continuing, low-lying areas are at risk of waterlogging and rural connectivity may be disrupted. The government has also advised residents to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with local administration until the weather improves.

