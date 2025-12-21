Navi Mumbai News: Media Monitoring, Certification Centres Activated At NMMC Headquarters For Civic Polls

Media Monitoring, Certification Centres Activated At NMMC Headquarters For Civic Polls |

Navi Mumbai: With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Election 2025–26 underway, the civic body has operationalised a Media Monitoring Centre and a Media Centre at its headquarters to ensure transparent and fair conduct of the polls in line with State Election Commission guidelines.

The Media Monitoring Centre has been set up on the third floor of the NMMC headquarters, where print, electronic, digital and social media platforms—including newspapers, television news channels, YouTube channels and social media—will be monitored throughout the election period. A separate Media Centre has also been established at the journalists’ room on the ground floor to facilitate coordination with the press.

Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyavan Ubale has been appointed as the nodal officer for the Media Cell as well as the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), which has been constituted as per the Election Commission’s directions. Dedicated teams of officers and staff have been deployed to monitor different categories of media.

Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde inspected the Media Monitoring Centre and guided officials on their responsibilities. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kisanrao Palande, Deputy Commissioner (Property Tax) Dr Amol Palve and other senior officials were present during the inspection.

As per the State Election Commission notification dated October 9, the MCMC will be responsible for pre-certification of electronic media advertisements proposed by political parties and candidates, monitoring paid news complaints, overseeing social media content, and ensuring compliance with election-related media guidelines. The committee is chaired by Dr Shinde and includes Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Rashmi Nandedkar and nodal officer Satyavan Ubale as members.

Under the Model Code of Conduct, which came into force on December 15, all political parties and candidates are required to obtain prior approval for advertisements proposed to be published or broadcast through television, cable networks, YouTube, radio, cinema halls, public audio-visual displays, e-newspapers, bulk and voice SMS, websites and social media platforms. Uncertified advertisements will not be permitted.

Appealing for responsible reporting, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said, “The media plays a crucial role during elections. Objective and unbiased reporting in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct will help ensure a level playing field, while also encouraging maximum voter participation.”

